County to purchase a piece of Bauer’s Tract property

By | Posted 9 hours ago |

Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioners meeting a motion was made to purchase Lot 1 of Bauer’s Tract…

  • Porch pirate protection

    8 hours ago
    Sarah Ebeling | Editor For some, Christmas shopping started months ago. From picking up a great deal, to finding the...

    City council concerned with Egg House Road water issues

    8 hours ago
    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker City Council meeting the council discussed water issues on Egg House Road....

    Catching Up

    9 hours ago
    ...

    Ho Ho No

    December 11th, 2019
    It was a big no from Ryan Benney on Saturday, Dec. 7 when it came to sitting on Santa’s lap....

    Board weighing options

    December 11th, 2019
    Sarah Ebeling | Editor Superintendent Donavan DeBoer explained that the school board’s building committee is always looking at its facility...

  • Henley’s Hope

    December 11th, 2019
    Sarah Ebeling | Editor The holidays, for some, make giving to others not only a joy but also a necessity....

    Security State Bank proposes banking opportunity

    December 11th, 2019
    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioner meeting Security State Bank in Chancellor proposed a banking opportunity to the...

    Local students learn about ethics from top leaders

    December 11th, 2019
    Parker – Junior Achievement of South Dakota is partnering with nearly 500 business executives and community leaders across the state...

    Viborg Medical Clinic welcomes Kalsbeck

    December 11th, 2019
    Viborg – Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health is pleased to announce the hiring of Alex Kalsbeck, a Certified Nurse Practitioner....

    Parker 4-H Livewires monthly meeting

    December 11th, 2019
    Parker Lessman | Secretary The Livewires 4-H club met on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. in the courthouse. Vice...

  • What’s Happening

    Jo Anne (Georgeson Lange) Krager

    81 Sunday, Dec. 8 Redwood Falls, Minn. formerly of Sioux Falls Jo was born on July 10, 1938, on a […]

    Jean Lange

    58 Monday, Dec. 9 Jasper, Minn. formerly of Sioux Falls Jean was the daughter of Jo Anne (Lange) Krager and […]

    Girls fall to MCM

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker girls had a tough test Saturday night. They faced off against one of the […]