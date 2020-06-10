Enjoying VBS COVID style

Youngsters Brenna Bolte and Jillian Schulte run their hands through the waves at last Sunday’s Community Vacation Bible School. The drive through event was held at Grace Lutheran Church.  Chela Bolte waves to the line of cars that drove through the parking lot of Grace Lutheran Church to pick up a goodie bag full of crafts for kids to enjoy since community VBS was cancelled due to COVID. (Photos/Dawn Rye.)

