Packages sit, ready to be claimed at the Parker Post Office last week. Hundreds had been delivered last Thursday and…
Porch pirate protection
Packages sit, ready to be claimed at the Parker Post Office last week. Hundreds had been delivered last Thursday and…
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker City Council meeting the council discussed water issues on Egg House Road....
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioners meeting a motion was made to purchase Lot 1 of Bauer’s Tract...
...
It was a big no from Ryan Benney on Saturday, Dec. 7 when it came to sitting on Santa’s lap....
Sarah Ebeling | Editor Superintendent Donavan DeBoer explained that the school board’s building committee is always looking at its facility...
Sarah Ebeling | Editor The holidays, for some, make giving to others not only a joy but also a necessity....
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioner meeting Security State Bank in Chancellor proposed a banking opportunity to the...
Parker – Junior Achievement of South Dakota is partnering with nearly 500 business executives and community leaders across the state...
Viborg – Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health is pleased to announce the hiring of Alex Kalsbeck, a Certified Nurse Practitioner....
Parker Lessman | Secretary The Livewires 4-H club met on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. in the courthouse. Vice...