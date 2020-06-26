Roth driveway application tabled

Turner County Highway Superintendent Kent Austin shows permit plans to the commissioners. (Photo/Dawn Rye)

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to table Gordon Roth’s driveway application.

Highway Superintendent Kent Austin said the driveway would be for his hog confinement that is under the 2500 head.

Commissioner Mick Miller asked what if his permit gets denied?

Commissioner Tony Ciampa commented that Roth is one of those people that are going to build it first before his permit is granted.

Austin explained the neighbors previously denied the driveway. He said now, Roth is moving the driveway.

“If you guys don’t want to do this driveway that is fine with me until he gets his building permit,” commented Austin.

Miller noted in his opinion they need to wait because if the board approves his driveway application then the community will get the view that the board approved to build.

Austin said the application said 441st Ave. is not in Spring Valley Township, it should state Salem Township.

The board wants Roth to fill out the driveway application correctly and wait until he appears before the planning and zoning board for his hog confinement.