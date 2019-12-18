Dawn Rye | Writer The difference between Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts involves critical categories with a group structure, leadership…
Taking the next step forward into Boy Scouts
Dawn Rye | Writer The difference between Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts involves critical categories with a group structure, leadership…
On Friday, Dec. 20, Parker first and second graders decorated gingerbread houses along with help from dozens of volunteers that...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioners meeting, Turner County Fair Manager Lavonne Meyer said with the nice weather...
Dawn Rye | Writer Recently Turner County received eight life pack CR2 defibrillators as a part of the Helmsley Charitable...
Sarah Ebeling | Editor Last week’s school board meeting in Parker, held Monday, Dec. 16, had the board in and...
Sarah Ebeling | Editor Teen suicide is an all too common phrase that is affecting more and more families and...
SIOUX FALLS — If you received a letter from FEMA saying you are not eligible for federal disaster assistance, you...
Recently the Parker eighth grade students traveled to the Sioux Falls Convention Center to take part in a JA Inspire...
Sarah Ebeling | Editor For some, Christmas shopping started months ago. From picking up a great deal, to finding the...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker City Council meeting the council discussed water issues on Egg House Road....
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioners meeting a motion was made to purchase Lot 1 of Bauer’s Tract...