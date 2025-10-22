Ck4KTFNuYXBjaGF0LzEzLjYzLjAuNTMgKFNNLVM5MjFVOyBBbmRyb2lkIDE2I1M5MjFVU1FVNENZSTkjMzY7IGd6aXApIFYvTVVTSFJPT00= Shane Merrill | Parker/Marion Sports The 106th Annual Turner County Crow hunt was held last Wednesday, October 15 with a full slate of 24 two-man teams. Team captains for the year were Paul Reynolds/Eric Meyer for the Clikeman team and Todd Holzwarth/Landri Holzwarth for the Sandborn. Overall the Sandborn team totaled 244 crows while…
Latest News
- Irene holds second annual Fall Fest in the Park
- Centerville Fall-O-Ween Festival fun for all
- Marsh brings home first place in Rapid City pumpkin contest
- Parker School’s “Brew Crew”: Serving up caffeine, kindness and confidence
- 106th Annual Crow Hunt held
- Joseph in charge
- LeRoy Davis
- Marlene L. Berens
- Marlene Mandler
- Tornadoes dominate Burke Cougars