106th Annual Crow Hunt held

Shane Merrill | Parker/Marion Sports The 106th Annual Turner County Crow hunt was held last Wednesday, October 15 with a full slate of 24 two-man teams. Team captains for the year were Paul Reynolds/Eric Meyer for the Clikeman team and Todd Holzwarth/Landri Holzwarth for the Sandborn. Overall the Sandborn team totaled 244 crows while…