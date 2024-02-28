2024 State Wrestling Tournament

Faydra Christensen| Viborg-Hurley Sports The 2024 State Wrestling Tournament held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center showcased the exceptional talent of the Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda wrestling team. Seven skilled wrestlers from the squad, Jacob Johnson, Giahna Miller, Ella Kessler, Madelyn Feiock, Aubrey Jensen, Wendi Silverthorn, and Rayna Miller, earned their spots in this prestigious competition, which was…