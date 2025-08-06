2025 Turner County Fair Hall of Fame inductees announced

Randy and Chris Wirt. (Photo/Submitted) Steve and Marci Albrecht (Photo/Submittted) The Four Best Days of Summer kicks off next week! It takes a long history of 4-H participation, agriculture, and family-friendly events to make the Turner County Fair the long-running success that it is. None of this would be possible without the dedication of many…

