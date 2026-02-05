A new chapter

Lisa Miller, former Chief Operating Officer of New Century Press, became the company’s owner as of January 1, 2026. (Photo/Submitted) Miller leads New Century Press as owner Sara Stadem | NCP Editor After more than two decades of leadership, New Century Press chief operating officer, Lisa Miller is stepping into a new role, this time…
