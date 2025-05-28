A skyline change for “The Village in the Valley”

May 28, 2025

Irene’s new water tower is expected to be in service some time this summer. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor In a Tale of Two Towers, the Village in the Valley currently boasts not just one, but two water towers, as the new water tower in Irene went up earlier this year and the old…

