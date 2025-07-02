A special delivery at the Viborg Public Library

The baby ducks were a big hit with the library patrons and staff! (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor The Viborg Public Library was home to a very special delivery recently with the much anticipated birth of the baby ducks that staff and patrons have been eagerly awaiting all month. For the second year in a…
Latest News
