The tractors pull into Hooker where it’s a tradition to have your photo taken with the Hooker sign. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The looming rain clouds in the distance didn’t dampen the spirits of those who took part in one of our most beloved Turner County traditions, the Davis Tractor Poker Run, held…
Latest News
- The Four Best Days of Summer comes to an end
- Rat Rod BBQ fills void left by Irene Bar
- Mildred Neeman: Turner County Fair’s oldest volunteer and exhibitor
- Rising from the ashes
- A Turner County tradition: The Davis Tractor Poker Run
- Farmers Lumber Company celebrates 100 years of business
- The Pool at Bethesda
- Alan Neal Jensen
- Russell D. Anderson
- Carol Ann Hansen