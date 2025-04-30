American Legion Auxiliary treats veterans to a fun day at Sunset Manor in Irene

Apr 30, 2025 | Home, News

Lloyd ‘Hap’ Tooley provided entertainment at the piano. (Photo/Submitted) Six veterans who live at the Sunset Manor facility in Irene attended a party in their honor on April 24, given by the American Legion Auxiliary #193. The veterans shared some of their service-related experiences, and the auxiliary members added stories from their experiences as wives…

