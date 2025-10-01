Tickets for this year’s Angel Album Quilt will be on sale throughout the month of October. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. For Brian and Rebecca Hanson, this became very personal in 2003 when they lost their baby Brenna shortly after birth. Most people find that helping others…
Latest News
- IW cross country hosts Color Run 5K/3K Run-Walk
- Marion Homecoming royalty crowned
- CCRC’s Larson named Activity Director of the Year
- Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt and concert to be held in November
- Centerville marching band kicks off competition season
- Irene ready to celebrate second annual Fall Fest in the Park
- Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg celebrates 150th Anniversary on Sunday
- Angel Albums fundraiser helps grieving families cope
- Rodney Dennis Peterson
- Verda Jeannine Sherard