Area men prepare for performances of The Living Last Supper

Feb 26, 2026 | Features, Home, News

Justin Knutson speaks while Pastor Maxwell Whitehead as Jesus and the other apostles look on. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor Thirteen men from Centerville and surrounding communities have been busy rehearsing for performances of a Turner County tradition, The Living Last Supper. The play has been performed in front of a live audience 19…

