Area residents participating in “Prince of Peace” production in Sioux Falls

Wakonda residents Duncan Sharples-Schmidt, Douglas Sharples-Schmidt, and Mario Dimitrovic are three of ten area residents involved in “Prince of Peace: The Christmas Story” musical theater production happening in Sioux Falls. The show opens this Saturday and runs through December 14. (Photo/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | Writer Ten people in the New Era area are involved…