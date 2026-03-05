Area schools announce Teacher of the Year awards

Congratulations to Mrs. Heidi Roth on being named the Marion Teacher of the Year! (Photo/Submitted) Congratulations to Mrs. Jacinta “Jaci” Holzwarth on being named the Parker Teacher of the Year! (Photo/Submitted) Congratulations to Mrs. Laura Nettifee on being named the VHHS Teacher of the Year! (Photo/Submitted) Roth named Marion School District Teacher of the Year…