Area students participate in All State Chorus event, I-W’s Kirschenman honored for 25 years of service

Irene-Wakonda’s Elsey Thompson, Duncan Sharples-Schmidt, Lydian Mews, and Alyssa Kirschenman traveled to Rapid City last week for the 71st Annual All-State Chorus & Orchestra. The students joined some 950-plus students from schools across the state of South Dakota to perform a grand concert (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer The 71st annual All-State Chorus and Orchestra…
