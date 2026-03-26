“Art the Barber”

Mar 26, 2026 | Home, News

Art has a display in his barbershop to honor John Wayne, who he met in person while serving in the Coast Guard in California. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor If you’ve been to the New Era office in Parker, you’ve more than likely had a chat with Arthur O’Dell. “Art the Barber” has been…

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