Art has a display in his barbershop to honor John Wayne, who he met in person while serving in the Coast Guard in California. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor If you’ve been to the New Era office in Parker, you’ve more than likely had a chat with Arthur O’Dell. “Art the Barber” has been…
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