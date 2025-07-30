Area artist Michele Mechling will have her art on exhibit at the Leader Building in Centerville through September 30. (Photo/Submitted) The Centerville Community Arts Council, Inc. is pleased to feature area artist, Michele Mechling. The exhibit will be on display through September 30 in the Leader Building (The Arts, Commerce and Visitors Center) at 616…
Latest News
- #FightLikeHutch
- 25th Cornstock happening this Saturday in Wakonda
- Artist reception for Michele Mechling set for August 8
- Damaging storms roll through Turner County
- Meet the Little Miss Cornstock candidates
- Where is God
- Karen D. (Vos) Bright
- Ruby Jane Knutson
- 14U nabs first win
- Parker 17U sixth at State