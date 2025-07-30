Artist reception for Michele Mechling set for August 8

Jul 30, 2025

Area artist Michele Mechling will have her art on exhibit at the Leader Building in Centerville through September 30. (Photo/Submitted) The Centerville Community Arts Council, Inc. is pleased to feature area artist, Michele Mechling. The exhibit will be on display through September 30 in the Leader Building (The Arts, Commerce and Visitors Center) at 616…

