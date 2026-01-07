Barcklay earns perfect score on SD Science Assessment

Lamoine Barcklay of Centerville High School was one of just 51 students statewide to earn a perfect score on the Spring 2025 South Dakota Science Assessment! (Photo/Submitted) It was exciting news of an extraordinary academic milestone for Centerville High School freshman student Lamoine Barcklay, who achieved a perfect score on the Spring 2025 South Dakota…