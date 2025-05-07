Berens named as a Southeastern Electric finalist in regional Who Powers You contest

May 7, 2025 | Home, News

CEO Chad Kinsley presents Tami Berens with a certificate for being selected as a finalist in the Who Powers You Contest. (Photo/Submitted) Tami Berens is a very active member of the Parker community and positively impacts several organizations. Her generosity and dedication are what earned her recognition as a Southeastern Electric finalist in the fourth…

