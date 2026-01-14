Beresford Family Chiropractic getting a new home

Dr. Kevin Huggenberger has moved his chiropractic clinic to a new location on Cedar Street in Beresford. (Photo/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | NCP Editor The Beresford Family Chiropractic Clinic is moving. Effective this week or next, the clinic run by Dr. Kevin Huggenberger will be located off West Cedar Street in the Subway plaza. It’s…