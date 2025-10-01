Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg celebrates 150th Anniversary on Sunday

Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg will be celebrating their 150th anniversary on Sunday, October 5. Renae Hansen | Editor This weekend the past and present members of Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg will gather to celebrate the 150th anniversary of their church with a 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, October 5. The service will be…
