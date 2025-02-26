“Bid, Don’t Yell”

Students at the Hearts in Mind Preschool in Parker show off their Valentine’s Day creations. (Photo/Submitted) Fundraiser to benefit early learners Hearts in Mind Preschool will be hosting a fundraiser at the Parker Community Building on Saturday, March 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will include a free will donation meal, a silent…
