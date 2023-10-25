Bidding farewell to Solace Farm General Store

Karla Romereim and Cinda Wilson Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer After nine glorious years, Cinda Wilson and Karla Romereim will be closing the doors of Solace Farm General Store in Davis. What started as a venture selling their handmade goods at the Market on 18 flea market in Davis, grew to be the wildly…