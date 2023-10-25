Karla Romereim and Cinda Wilson Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer After nine glorious years, Cinda Wilson and Karla Romereim will be closing the doors of Solace Farm General Store in Davis. What started as a venture selling their handmade goods at the Market on 18 flea market in Davis, grew to be the wildly…
Latest News
- Wakonda Honor Flight participants enjoy experience
- “Keep moving forward” with the new Sheriff
- Bidding farewell to Solace Farm General Store
- “Coffee Talk” with Cherrybean Coffee Company
- Irene-Wakonda FCCLA has 35 members this fall
- I-W Haunted School a success
- Centerville’s Fall-O-Ween event draws more than 3,000 attendees
- 104th Annual crow hunt held
- Parker Ford 30 years and still going strong
- Parker FFA holds “Feed the Farmer” day