Blazing Dealz now offering Stensland Ice Cream

The Blazing Dealz store not only offers a sweet treat after school but also a place to gather for the community, complete with Wi-Fi.” (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor For many years, Viborg’s Scandinavian Creamery on Park Avenue was the perfect spot for students to head for a tasty ice cream treat after school,…
