Both Parker and Marion School Boards approve sports cooperative

Apr 23, 2025 | Home, News

Renae Hansen | Editor In one of the last steps of the ongoing discussion of creating a sports cooperative between the Parker and Marion School Districts, the Parker School board unanimously approved a nine-year, all-sports cooperative by a vote of 5-0 at the Parker School Board meeting held on Thursday, April 17. Marion’s School Board…

