Renae Hansen | Editor In one of the last steps of the ongoing discussion of creating a sports cooperative between the Parker and Marion School Districts, the Parker School board unanimously approved a nine-year, all-sports cooperative by a vote of 5-0 at the Parker School Board meeting held on Thursday, April 17. Marion’s School Board…
Latest News
- Hurley graduate Dehring’s “Summer Illumination” art show to be shown at Cloud Shadow Studio
- Girls on the Run – So much more than running!
- Easter Bunny blesses kids with a bounty of eggs
- Both Parker and Marion School Boards approve sports cooperative
- Viborg-Hurley High School hosts inaugural showcase, spotlighting student projects and programs
- Jesus’ Ascension
- Carole Nicholson
- Ronald Elmer Childs
- Darwin DeVries
- Ruth Jibben