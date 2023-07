Brad Schardin bids adieu after 40 years at Southeastern Electric Cooperative

Brad Schardin enjoys spending time with members and meeting new people. Brad Schardin began his distinguished career with electric cooperatives at Douglas Electric Cooperative Inc., in Armour, SD, on July 1, 1983, as the General Manager. In July of 1990, Brad went on to become the General Manager of Turner-Hutchinson Electric Cooperative, Inc. in Marion,…