CCRC’s Bryenldson presented with Lifetime Achievement Award

CCRC presented Arlene Bryenldson with a Lifetime Achievement Award on her 90th birthday in recognition of 58 years of being a dedicated employee. (Photo/Submitted) In honor of Arlene Bryenldson’s 90th birthday, Centerville Care and Rehab Center recently presented her with a Lifetime Achievement Award for working so unselfishly at the center for 58 years. Arlene…