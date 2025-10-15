CCRC presented Arlene Bryenldson with a Lifetime Achievement Award on her 90th birthday in recognition of 58 years of being a dedicated employee. (Photo/Submitted) In honor of Arlene Bryenldson’s 90th birthday, Centerville Care and Rehab Center recently presented her with a Lifetime Achievement Award for working so unselfishly at the center for 58 years. Arlene…
Latest News
- Nuera Steel helping to shape Turner County’s future
- National School Lunch Week: “Taste the World: Your School Lunch Passport!”
- CCRC’s Bryenldson presented with Lifetime Achievement Award
- Sorlien-Lee named NAWIC Member of the Year
- Marion students observe Fire Prevention Week
- Viborg Fire Department invites preschoolers to learn about Fire Safety
- Irene American Legion and Auxiliary host Big Paws Canine Foundation program presentation
- From Cup Bearer to Governor
- Dawn Kludt celebrates ten years of being a Breast Cancer survivor
- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month