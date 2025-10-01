CCRC’s Katie Larson was named the Activity Director of the Year at last week’s South Dakota Healthcare convention. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Congratulations to Centerville Care and Rehab Center (CCRC) Director of Activities Katie Larson on being presented with the Activity Director of the Year Award at the South Dakota Healthcare convention held in…
Latest News
- IW cross country hosts Color Run 5K/3K Run-Walk
- Marion Homecoming royalty crowned
- CCRC’s Larson named Activity Director of the Year
- Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt and concert to be held in November
- Centerville marching band kicks off competition season
- Irene ready to celebrate second annual Fall Fest in the Park
- Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg celebrates 150th Anniversary on Sunday
- Angel Albums fundraiser helps grieving families cope
- Rodney Dennis Peterson
- Verda Jeannine Sherard