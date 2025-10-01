CCRC’s Larson named Activity Director of the Year

Oct 1, 2025 | Home, News

CCRC’s Katie Larson was named the Activity Director of the Year at last week’s South Dakota Healthcare convention. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Congratulations to Centerville Care and Rehab Center (CCRC) Director of Activities Katie Larson on being presented with the Activity Director of the Year Award at the South Dakota Healthcare convention held in…

