Commissioner to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Bill Even, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Celebrate Centerville Gala. (Photo/Renae Hansen) The Centerville Development Corporation will be hosting their annual Celebrate Centerville Gala event this Saturday, December 6. A Social Hour will be held from 5-6 p.m., with a cash bar available. A…
Latest News
- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
- Viborg-Hurley athletic complex on schedule to finish this spring
- Snowstorm hampers holiday travel for many
- Celebrate Centerville Gala to be held this Saturday
- Viborg-Hurley Elementary kick off the holiday season with concert
- Chariots of Fire
- December 4, 2025
- The Flower Patch delivers Christmas cheer to area nursing home residents
- Centerville Community Arts Council presents “The Nazareth Evening News”
- Pioneer Memorial welcomes new providers