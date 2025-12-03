Celebrate Centerville Gala to be held this Saturday

Commissioner to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Bill Even, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Celebrate Centerville Gala. (Photo/Renae Hansen) The Centerville Development Corporation will be hosting their annual Celebrate Centerville Gala event this Saturday, December 6. A Social Hour will be held from 5-6 p.m., with a cash bar available. A…