Centerville Band sweeps Watchdog Marching Festival

The Centerville Marching Band came home with all of the hardware from the Watchdog Marching Festival. (Photo/Tricia Eide) Tricia Eide | Centerville Sports The Centerville Marching Bands headed to their first competition of the year. First up was the Watchdog Marching Festival in Beresford. Congratulations to the Centerville Middle School Marching band on taking first…