Centerville Choir performs National Anthem

Mar 5, 2026 | Home, News

The Centerville Choir, directed by Josh Morphew, sang the National Anthem at the USD vs. SDSU game in Vermillion on Saturday, February 28. The audience was treated to a stunning performance from the choir. (Photo/Tricia Eide)…

