Centerville Choir performs National Anthem

The Centerville Choir, directed by Josh Morphew, sang the National Anthem at the USD vs. SDSU game in Vermillion on Saturday, February 28. The audience was treated to a stunning performance from the choir. (Photo/Tricia Eide)…
