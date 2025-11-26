Centerville Community Arts Council presents “The Nazareth Evening News”

Nov 26, 2025 | Home, News

The Centerville Community Arts Council will present “The Nazareth Evening News” as part of their annual Touch of Christmas program on December 13. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Touch of Christmas program takes place on December 13 Renae Hansen | Editor The Centerville Community Arts Council will present “The Nazareth Evening News” as part of their annual Touch…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here