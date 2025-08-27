Centerville crowns Queen Tessa and King Alec

Aug 27, 2025 | Home, News

Centerville kicked off their Homecoming Week with coronation on Monday night. Congratulations to Queen Tessa Eide and King Alec Austin! Tessa is the daughter of Phillip and Shelli and Alec is the son of Kent and Kathy. (Photo/Tricia Eide)…

