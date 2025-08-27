Centerville crowns Queen Tessa and King Alec

Centerville kicked off their Homecoming Week with coronation on Monday night. Congratulations to Queen Tessa Eide and King Alec Austin! Tessa is the daughter of Phillip and Shelli and Alec is the son of Kent and Kathy. (Photo/Tricia Eide)…
Latest News
