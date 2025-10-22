Centerville Fall-O-Ween Festival fun for all

The Centerville Fall-O-Ween Festival included live musical entertainment. (Photo/Tricia Eide) The Centerville Fall-O-Ween Festival was held last Friday and Saturday, and even with a little rain falling on the festivities, a great time was had by all. The Festival included live music, food trucks and booths, local shopping, a vendor market, kids games and activities,…
