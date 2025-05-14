Centerville High School first of area graduations

Congratulations to the graduating Class of 2025 from Centerville. We are all so proud of you and your accomplishments! (Photo/Tricia Eide) Congratulations to the Centerville High School Class of 2025, who received their diplomas on Saturday, May 10! Co-Valedictorians were Althea Gust and Anna Preheim. Salutatorian was Issac Marohl. Good luck to all with your…