Centerville hosts 2025 Celebrate Centerville Community Gala

The Centerville Medical Clinic was named the Business of the Year for their service to the community. (Photo/Submitted) On Saturday, December 6, the Centerville Development Corporation hosted the 2025 Celebrate Centerville Community Gala at the Centerville Legion. A winter storm threatened the event throughout the day, but thanks to early preparation from the caterer and…