Centerville Lewis Family Drug closes

Renae Hansen | Editor Lewis Family Drug in Centerville will be closing their doors this Friday, August 2. All prescription files will be transferred to the Lewis Pharmacy in Viborg, and pharmacy technicians Jenna and Amanda will transfer to the Lewis stores in Viborg and Beresford. Current Centerville Lewis patients can pick up their prescriptions…
Latest News
