Centerville marching band has started their marching competition season! Congratulations on your first place finish in Beresford! (Photo/Tricia Eide) Tricia Eide | Writer The Centerville marching band kicked off their competition season with strong performances on back-to-back days. Traveling to Arlington, South Dakota for their first contest of the year, the band impressed the judges…
Latest News
- IW cross country hosts Color Run 5K/3K Run-Walk
- Marion Homecoming royalty crowned
- CCRC’s Larson named Activity Director of the Year
- Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt and concert to be held in November
- Centerville marching band kicks off competition season
- Irene ready to celebrate second annual Fall Fest in the Park
- Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg celebrates 150th Anniversary on Sunday
- Angel Albums fundraiser helps grieving families cope
- Rodney Dennis Peterson
- Verda Jeannine Sherard