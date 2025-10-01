Centerville marching band kicks off competition season

Centerville marching band has started their marching competition season! Congratulations on your first place finish in Beresford! (Photo/Tricia Eide) Tricia Eide | Writer The Centerville marching band kicked off their competition season with strong performances on back-to-back days. Traveling to Arlington, South Dakota for their first contest of the year, the band impressed the judges…