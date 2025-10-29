Centerville Medical Clinic moves to new location on Main Street

Oct 29, 2025

Public invited to Open House on November 12 After months of renovations, Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services is excited to announce that the Centerville Medical Clinic has officially moved to its new location at 513 Broadway Street (the former Lewis Building) in Centerville. The clinic opened its doors for business in the new space…

