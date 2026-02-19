Centerville Minecraft Bedwars Esports earn state title

Congratulations to Centerville Esports Minecraft Bedwars State Champions! The team includes (left to right) RyLee Sullivan, Carter Barrows, Josiah Knutson, and Andrew Walter. (Photo/Submitted) Congratulations to the Centerville Esports Minecraft Bedwars team for taking home the South Dakota State Esports championship title last weekend. The tournament was held at the Golden Eagles Arena in Aberdeen…
