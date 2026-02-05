Centerville mourns loss of long-time businessman Roger Hansen

Long-time Centerville businessman Roger Hansen passed away on January 26. (Photo/Submitted) The community of Centerville is mourning the loss of Roger Hansen, who passed away on January 26. Hansen was a long-time businessman in Centerville, owning and operating Fireball Decals in downtown Centerville for over 50 years. Fireball was one of the first economic development…