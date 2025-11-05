Oral Interp students pictures with their ribbons are (left to right) RyLee Sullivan, Jace Muller, Dulce Gutierrez, and Brady Muller. Coached by Jacqueline Skatvold, not pictured. Tricia Eide | Writer The Centerville Oral Interpretation team kicked off their season with an impressive showing at their first competition, proving that all their preparation paid off. To…
Latest News
- Emily’s Hope: Helping to save lives in Turner County
- The streets of Viborg come alive with ghosts and goblins
- Parker woman waits as mother rides out Hurricane Melissa
- Marion third graders presented with personal dictionaries
- Centerville Oral Interp has impressive start to season
- A widow and a little oil
- Virgil Klock
- Phoenix advance to one win from Dome
- Tornadoes come up short against Huskies
- Pheasants edge Vermillion in five