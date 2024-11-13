Centerville Oral Interp wins Districts!

The Centerville Oral Interp team are the District 1B winners! Pictured left to right are Jace Muller, Brady Muller, Averie Salberg, Anna Preheim, and RyLee Sullivan. Congratulations to you all and break a leg at regions! Not pictured: Coach Jacqulynn Skatvold. (Photo/Submitted) Tricia Eide | Writer The Centerville Oral Interp team has done it again!…