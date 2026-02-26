A rendition of the proposed CTE building at the Centerville School that will be voted on in next week’s election. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor When the Centerville School asked district members to vote on a school bond in an election held on November 4 last year, they received 57% of the 60% needed in…
Latest News
- Area men prepare for performances of The Living Last Supper
- Minnwest Bank partners with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to award $8,750 to Wings of Valor, Inc. through the Member Impact Fund
- Centerville School bond election to be held on March 3
- National FFA Week kicks off with pancakes
- CHS presents Bitter Sweet Symphony
- Award winning artist Mary Ferwerda
- Valerie Kae Wendt
- Roger Arnold Bjerkaas
- Jude
- Lady Cougars split final games, turn focus to regionals