Centerville school bond fails

Renae Hansen | Editor The school bond issue presented to the voters of the Centerville School District has failed for a second time. If approved, the bond would have been used for a career and technical education (CTE) addition to the school and to renovate the current shop, science lab, science classroom and robotics classroom. The…
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