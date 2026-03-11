Centerville school bond fails

Mar 11, 2026 | Home, News

Renae Hansen | Editor The school bond issue presented to the voters of the Centerville School District has failed for a second time. If approved, the bond would have been used for a career and technical education (CTE) addition to the school and to renovate the current shop, science lab, science classroom and robotics classroom. The…

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