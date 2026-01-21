Centerville students enjoy visit from TV’s Deadliest Catch star

The kids had a great time hanging out with Sunshine Tokman from the Discovery Channel during his visit. (Photo/Submitted) Centerville Area Foundation donation helps makes visit possible Renae Hansen | Editor The students of Centerville School were recently treated to a visit from speaker Nick “Sunshine” Tokman from the Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch series. Staff…
