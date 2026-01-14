The guests were treated to a demonstration by “Science Steve”, who performed two shows at the school earlier in the day. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The small town of Centerville will be spotlighted in an upcoming issue of South Dakota Public Televisions “Dakota Life” series on Thursday, January 15 at 8:00 p.m. The…
Latest News
- St. Patrick Catholic Church celebrates completion of renovation project
- Centerville to be featured on Dakota Life
- “Chuck’s Spot” Remembering one of the Cougar’s biggest fans
- Glood Park Renovation Fund update
- Beresford Family Chiropractic getting a new home
- Katherine Josephine “Kate” Hauck
- Geraldine Dains
- Dean Charles Ahrendt
- Bathsheba’s bath
- Tornadoes triumph over Cougars